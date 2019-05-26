Mumbai Local Train Derails After Short Circuit Sighted, Services Affected

Before the derailment, a short circuit was spotted in a ladies compartment

Suburban train services of the Central Railway (CR) were affected Sunday evening after a coach of a Kalyan-CSMT local train derailed between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations, an official said.

Before the derailment, a short circuit was spotted in a ladies compartment around 7 pm when the train was approaching Vidyavihar on the slow track, he said.

After some women commuters drew station officials' attention to sparks and flames coming out a switch board in the ladies compartment, the train was halted.

After the problem was resolved, the train resumed its journey towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, but one of its coaches derailed around 8.55 pm, the CR official said.

As a result, locals running on the slow track were shifted to the fast track, delaying several services, he said.