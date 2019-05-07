Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Retired Mumbai Civic Body Official Arrested

Shitalaprasad Kori (58), who was chief engineer (bridges) of the civic body when the incident happened, was arrested by Azad Maidan police and produced in court today

Mumbai | | Updated: May 07, 2019 22:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Retired Mumbai Civic Body Official Arrested

Earlier, the police had arrested BMC assistant engineer SF Kakulte and structural auditor Neeraj Desai


Mumbai: 

A retired senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official was arrested in connection with the collapse of a bridge near CSMT railway terminus on March 14 which killed seven persons and injured over 30, the police said today.

Shitalaprasad Kori (58), who was chief engineer (bridges) of the civic body when the incident happened, was arrested by Azad Maidan police and produced in court today, which remanded him in police custody till May 10, an official said.

Earlier, the police had arrested BMC assistant engineer SF Kakulte and structural auditor Neeraj Desai in the case.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

retired senior BMC official arrestedCSMT bridge collapseMumbai Bridge collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RamadanRafaleNarendra ModiMayawati For PMH-1B VisaMamata BanerjeeSunny DeolElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalOnePlus 7 ProRealme 3 ProVivo V15 ProSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableGoogle IONokia 4.2OnePlus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................