Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Retired Mumbai Civic Body Official Arrested

A retired senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official was arrested in connection with the collapse of a bridge near CSMT railway terminus on March 14 which killed seven persons and injured over 30, the police said today.

Shitalaprasad Kori (58), who was chief engineer (bridges) of the civic body when the incident happened, was arrested by Azad Maidan police and produced in court today, which remanded him in police custody till May 10, an official said.

Earlier, the police had arrested BMC assistant engineer SF Kakulte and structural auditor Neeraj Desai in the case.

