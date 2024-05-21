Why Gond Katira Is A Must In Summer: Discover 4 Incredible Benefits

Health benefits of gond katira. (Image Credit: iStock)

Gond Katira Benefits: The Indian kitchen is full of marvellous gems, one of them being gond katira. Also known as tragacanth gum, it is a type of edible gum that boasts several health benefits. While today's generation may not be aware of what it is, it was quite popular in olden days. Ask your grandmother or grandfather, and they'll tell you how great it is and why you should add it to your diet, especially during summer. I recently found myself in a similar situation and I was fascinated to discover more about this gem. So, what exactly is gond katira, and how can it be beneficial for our health? If you too are interested in finding the answers, keep reading!

What Is Gond Katira?

As mentioned above, gond katira is a type of edible gum. They appear as translucent solid crystals which take the form of jelly when dissolved in water. Gond katira has no significant odour or taste. The most fascinating thing about it is that it has dual properties: it cools the body during summer and provides warmth during winter.

Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Gond Katira:

1. Has cooling properties

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), gond katira has natural cooling properties, making it an excellent addition to our summer diet. It helps provide relief from the scorching heat and also hydrates us, keeping us fit and active. Wondering how you can incorporate this cooling food into your diet? Simply soak it overnight and then add to your beverages, salads, and desserts for a refreshing treat.

2. Improves digestion

Another reason why you must have gond katira is that it is great for our digestive system. It has a high fibre content and also certain enzymes that help promote digestion and regulate bowel movement. During summer, stomach issues such as acidity and diarrhoea are common. You can prevent them by having gond katira occasionally. Trust us, your digestive system will thank you for this.

3. Good for skin

Healthy and glowing skin is something that we all desire. However, during summer, our skin can face several problems such as sunburn and heat rashes. The good news is that you can tackle these issues by adding gond katira to your diet. Since it helps hydrate the body, it also nourishes our skin and gives it a natural glow. Gond katira also helps soothe irritated skin due to its cooling properties.

4. Boosts immunity

Our immunity tends to take a toll as we're exposed to the harsh summer heat. This can lead to inflammation in the body and also several health issues. Gondh katira can help prevent this as it is loaded with antioxidants. Once you add gond katira to your diet, you'll find yourself falling sick less often and generally feeling more energised. So, don't delay and make this smart addition to your summer diet.

Were you aware of these gond katira benefits? Let us know in the comments section below!