'I Am A Killer. Can Do Anything,' Hyderabad Stalker Told 13-Year-Old Girl

''I am a killer. I can do anything,'' was 22-year-old Azam's favourite threat to a young girl he stalked in Hyderabad and kidnapped earlier this month. Barely 13, she lives in fear, even though her stalker has been arrested.The Class 8 student of a private school says when this young man started speaking to her casually around three months ago, she didn't realise her life would turn into a nightmare.It started with declarations of undying love. He grew bolder and barged into her home when her parents were away. He even forced himself on her a few times. Then came threats to kill her brother and sister if she told anyone.Once, she refused to speak to him or even take his calls. He cut his hand and even tried to slash her wrist, says the teen.''He said if I can cut my own hand, I can cut your neck too, and held a knife to my throat," the delicately-built girl told NDTV.The teen's mother was shocked when earlier this month she received a call from Azam's mother asking for her daughter's hand in marriage.''I told her my daughter is still playing with dolls and you are asking me to get her married? But she said 'my son can do anything'. A week later, he kidnapped my daughter,'' said the mother.The girl's family went to the police. When she was brought back to the city by her kidnappers two days later, her parents realized that she had been taken to Gulbarga, around 230 km from Hyderabad, by Azam and his friends. ''He forced me to swallow some white pill that made me drowsy and I don't know what happened,'' she said.The man has been charged with sexual assault, abduction, criminal intimidation, and also under a stringent law against sexual offences against children. After the girl's parents demanded action, the man was arrested but no action was taken against his friends or family.The teen's family feels threatened constantly. The girl has stopped going to school. She says Azam told her: "Whenever I come out, tomorrow or 10 years later, I will come after you." He reportedly also claimed his friends would keep an eye on her till then.Child rights activist Achyutha Rao says the girl and her family are struggling to cope with the threats and the constant dread."The family must be given security. The girl must be counselled. Actually, the entire locality in the Old City area must be counselled by the police. Just registering a case is not enough. They should get monetary compensation as entitled under law. The girl's father is an auto driver. It is so difficult for such families to put up a fight. The girl needs to go back to school without fear,'' Mr Rao said.