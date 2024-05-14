JDS Leader HD Revanna Released From Jail Day After Bail In Kidnapping Case

A local court yesterday granted bail to HD Revanna on a bond of Rs 5 lakh. (File)

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, who was granted bail by a local court in a kidnapping case on Monday, was released from jail today. The police had barricaded the roads leading to the jail and the JDS leader left in his car that had been waiting since morning.

His son Prajwal Revanna is an accused in the Karnataka sex tapes case linked to leaked obscene videos. His father, HD Deve Gowda, is a former prime minister of the country.

HD Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4 for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a sex assault survivor involving his son. He was under the SIT custody for three days.

A local court yesterday granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

His lawyer CV Nagesh had argued last week that the case against him was not maintainable under the law since the petition filed by the SIT did not mention any evidence against him.

He also alleged the arrest was unnecessary as the SIT could have released him after questioning and summoned him whenever needed.

The Karnataka Police had filed the case against HD Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the survivors of the sex video scandal involving his son, after her son accused him in her missing complaint.

His relative Satish Babu was also named in the FIR and arrested from Mysuru.