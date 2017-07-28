Poor Sleep May be Linked with Diabetes and Obesity, 5 Foods that Can help you Sleep Better

Highlights Obesity contributes to the development of many diseases The study was carried out on 1,615 adults Foods that you eat can also change the way you sleep

There may be several reasons of not getting a sound sleep, which may include sleep apnea, stress or insomnia. However, the importance of sleep is directly proportional to our health and now according to studies poor sleep patterns are more likely to increase the risk of diabetes and obesity. The study led by Laura Hardie from the University of Leeds in the UK found out that people who were sleeping an average of six hours a night and a waist measurement that was three centimeters greater than people who were getting nine of hours of sleep a night.

The study not only looked at the links between sleep duration, diet and weight, but also other indicators of overall metabolic health that included blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol and thyroid function. The study was carried out on 1,615 adults who reported how long they slept and kept records of their food intake.

"Obesity contributes to the development of many diseases, most notably type-2 diabetes. Understanding why people gain weight has crucial implications for public health," said Greg Potter, a researcher at Leeds.

"Because we found that adults who reported sleeping less than their peers were more likely to be overweight or obese, our findings highlight the importance of getting enough sleep," said Laura Hardie, senior investigator of the study published in the journal PLOS ONE. "How much sleep we need differs between people, but the current consensus is that seven to nine hours is best for most adults," said Hardie.

Foods that you eat can also change the way you sleep. We suggest some foods that will help you sleep better hence cutting down the risk of any health hazards.

1. Banana

Bananas are power packed with carbohydrates that make tryptophan more available to the brain that further helps induce drowsiness. Moreover, bananas have a high magnesium content that tends to relax your muscles and nerves.

2. Honey

One teaspoon of honey can help stimulate the production of tryptophan and at the same time inhibits the activity of orexin that keeps you alert.

3. Almonds

Almonds are packed with good fats, amino acids and magnesium that help calm your nerves and muscles, further helping you to relax and improve the quality of your sleep.

4. Oats

A bowl of oatmeal before going to sleep can help you sleep better. Oats promote sleep-inducing melatonin that will help you wind down.

5. Milk

It is a good idea to end your day with a glass of milk as it has tryptophan that gives a calming effect to the brain and helps your sleep quicker.



With Inputs from PTI

