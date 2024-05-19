Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Leave Rally Without Giving Speech. Here's Why

Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had to abandon a joint election meeting in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh, today without delivering their speeches because of an unruly crowd.

Sources said the supporters broke through barricades trying to reach the dais at the INDIA bloc rally in Padila Mahadev.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party supporters had reached the venue to attend the rally. When Akhilesh Yadav arrived, they broke through the barricades to reach him, creating a "stampede-like" situation, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting unnamed police sources.

Congress leader Rewati Raman Singh said the size of the crowd was responsible for the disturbance.

"The crowd had become too large, and there weren't enough police officers, which caused the crowd to become uncontrollable and rush the stage. As a result, Akhilesh Ji and Rahul Ji had to leave without giving their speeches," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Given the situation, security officers had advised the two leaders to leave the spot.

Mr Singh's son Ujjwal Raman Singh is the Congress candidate from Prayagraj. He is contesting against the BJP's Neeraj Tripathi, son of senior leader Keshari Nath Tripathi,

Polling in the constituency will take place in the sixth phase of the ongoing elections on May 25.

(With agencies)