Watch: Baby Elephant Gets 'Z Class Security' As Family Naps In Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, known for sharing captivating wildlife videos online, has struck again! This time, she presents a heartwarming clip from the depths of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The 15-second video, captured by wildlife photographer Dhanu Paran, showcases a beautiful elephant family.

The video shows the elephant family sleeping "blissfully" somewhere in the jungle. However, the baby jumbo was surrounded by its family members who protected the young calf with "Z Class security".

"A beautiful elephant family sleeps blissfully somewhere in deep jungles of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Observe how the baby elephant is given Z class security by the family. Also how the young elephant is checking the presence of other family members for reassurance. So similar to our own families isn't it," Supriya Sahu said in the caption of her post.

Soon after the officer shared the video, it went viral on social media and netizens couldn't stop gushing over the family bond.

A user wrote, "This is worth fighting for. This is worth preserving."

Another user commented, "Wonderful and rare sight to see such beautiful things. Amazing. Thanks for showing us."

"Made my day," the third user commented.

"Amazing capture mam! Kudos to forest team, we are witnessing a lot of innovative interventions," the fourth user wrote on X.

"What a wonderful and hear warming sight ! Its a desktop wallpaper and can be used to bring wildlife awareness among the new generation," the fifth user commented.

