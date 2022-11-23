Viral Video: Herd Of Elephants Enjoying In An Artificial Waterhole

The video has amassed over 10,000 views

A video of an elephant family enjoying their time in an artificial waterhole has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. The video opens with a herd of elephants drinking water and enjoying their time.

Along with the video, the IFS officer wrote, "A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us."

Watch the video here:

A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us. pic.twitter.com/vmbOS1hDrd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 22, 2022

The video has garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging platform. Netizens made a bee-line to drop their reactions.

A Twitter user wrote, "So nice to see elephants free and happy in the wild." Another user commented, "Staying together with the family is more important than anything in life."

The third user commented, "Lovely".

IFS officer Praveen Kaswan is known for sharing spending photos of animals in their natural habitat. He also keeps his followers engaged by regularly interacting with his followers and posting interesting facts about wildlife.

Recently, he shared an image of a huge snake in a barren land with green shrubs in the background on his Twitter handle and asked his followers to guess the species of the reptile. He later revealed the name of the species but the guessing game was on till then.

