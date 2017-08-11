Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office - Akshay Kumar's Film Off To A 'Fair' Start

Akshay Kumar's new film may be able to help him keep up with his "Bollywood's banker" (as written in a Variety magazine report) moniker as Box Office India reports that his new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha witnessed a decent opening on Friday. "Toliet: Ek Prem Katha has taken a fair opening of around 20-25% with better collections outside the metros," stated a Box Office India report. This is Akshay's second release of 2017 - Jolly LLB 2 released in February - and Toilet's early box office report reveals that it performed better outside the metro cities. BOI also said that the film, which is a love story with a social message set in a small town, is picking up in regions where the issue discussed in the film is more relevant.
Highlights
- Foreign media called Akshay 'Bollywood's banker' and it seems, right so
- Akshay's film performed better outside metro, reveal early reports
- The weekend performance in metro cities is crucial for the film's success
Box Office India report also said the upcoming holiday weekend is crucial for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's success. "The content has to work to bring in the audience over the weekend and then get a boost over the holiday period. The weekend audience is important for these types of films and if the metro audience comes in tomorrow then the film is likely to do well at the box office," the report said.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal released last week and failed to connect with the moviegoers and critics. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has little to worry about the Imtiaz Ali-directed film. Box Office India also said: "Smaller releases next week are not really competition for a film like Toliet: Ek Prem Katha.
It's now down to word-of-mouth reviews, says Box Office India. "It's all about good or even decent public reports and the industry will get some respite with a winner from this huge dull period since the release of Tubelight."
Toliet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma.