Shahid Kapoor Back In Padmavati Mode. Shares Pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is back from his vacation with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, delighted everyone by sharing a picture of himself on social media through which he revealed that he 'can't wait' to resume shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. In the picture, the 36-year-old actor can been seen sporting a long moustache with a stern look in his eyes. Shahid Kapoor captioned the image as, "back to the #moochh can't wait to get back on set #padmavati." In Padmavati, Shahid will portray the role of Rani Padmini's husband Rawal Ratan Singh. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The Piku actress plays the titular role while be seen essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji.
Shahid Kapoor has been trained in sword fighting and martial arts for his role in the film.
"Rajputana style of sword-fighting is an evolved one, which requires the body to be both strong and agile at the same time. Shahid has been taught bits of Gatka, a mix of Angampora and Kalaripayattu. He is also learning spear play, as the spear is a customary weapon among Rajputs. He has been training for 24 days now," a source from the film's unit told mid-day.
Earlier, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his upcoming film and said that the film's cast is 'amazing.'
"I am not supposed to talk much about the film. All I can say is it's an amazing cast and it is going to be a spectacular visual experience. I am having an amazing time on it. Wait for it, it's coming in November," PTI quoted the Haider actor as saying.
Padmavati is scheduled for release in November this year.
(With PTI inputs)