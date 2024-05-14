In Sharmin Segal's New Heeramandi Post, Comments Are Still Disabled

Sharmin Segal shared this image. (courtesy: sharminsegal)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is receiving love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Now, Sharmin Segal, who plays the role of Alamzeb in the Netflix series, has shared a series of BTS pictures on Instagram. For those who don't know, Sharmin is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. The actress is facing backlash from a segment of users on the Internet, who claim that she did not deserve the role and got it only due to nepotism.

Following the negative feedback, the actress has disabled the comments section of some of her Instagram posts. Oh, and, Sharmin has turned off the comments of her latest Heeramandi album. In the pictures, the actress is seen having a great time with her co-stars on the sets. From relishing pizza to striking a cool pose with veteran actress Farida Jalal, the album screams fun. Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari are also part of the web series.

Sharing the details of the slides, Sharmin Segal, in her elaborate note, wrote: “#Heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all! 1+2: Pizza is the best food. Sonakshi Sinha 3: Farida ma'am always rocking 4. Sisterhood Aditi Rao Hydari 5. Motherhood Manisha Koirala 6. The best person I know Simran Segal 7. Music is essential 8. Rani the Best Heera Puppy 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD 10. Fida fan for life!! Fardeen Khan Hema.”

Check out the post below:

Before this, Sharmin Segal dropped some photos from her look test for Heeramandi. At the time of sharing the pics, the actress simply wrote, “Alamzeb look tests.” FYI: the comments section was disabled.

Sharmin Segal, who recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with team Heeramandi, revealed that she auditioned for the role 16 times despite being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. In the latest episode of the show, Kapil inquired, "Kya unhone [ Sanjay Leela Bhansali] aapka sach me audition liya tha ya aapne unko mamu banaya?" [Did SLB ask you to audition?]” To this, Sharmin replied, "Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye [I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role].”

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal. The project was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has worked as an assistant director for various movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.