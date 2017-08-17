Kriti Sanon On Typecasting. 'Not The Kind Of Film You Like,' She Was Told Kriti Sanon, plays a 'small town girl' in tomorrow's Bareilly Ki Barfi and says that the change was 'refreshing'

Actress Kriti Sanon, who stars in tomorrow's Bareilly Ki Barfi , says that the film industry tends to 'typecast' actors, reports news agency PTI. Kriti Sanon debuted in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff inand followed it upopposite Varun Dhawan and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has also featured in two Telugu films -(also her big screen debut) and. "It isn't so much about getting meaty roles as it is about getting typecast. When I had only done two films,hadn't released, I had meetings with a few people from the industry for something where they said 'this is not the kind of film you like.' I was like, but how do you know what I like when I myself don't know about it. I think people put you in a bracket very fast. They think 'oh she has done commercial roles so maybe she likes only this or can do only this'," Kriti told PTI."Putting people in a bracket, where you feel they can only do what they've done till now is not right. You consciously need to follow your heart and do what you feel like to not fall in any bracket. It's important to find someone who sees the actor inside you ," Kriti added.Kriti Sanon was last seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in, which was partly a period piece. Of the film's failure, Kriti told PTI: "As long as you're trying something new and not being safe, it's okay to fail. It's disheartening when a film fails but you can't just stop there. I've taken so much from Raabta . I've improved so much as a person, as an actor, post the film."Talking about, Kriti said she was dressed quite casually - in an oversized t-shirt with her hair tied in a loose bun - when director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari came for a narration. "I've never played a small town girl before. Picking up the dialect was refreshing. I didn't have to wear much make up, was wearing clothes I could sleep in. I used to sleep more because I used to take lesser time than the guys to get ready," said Kriti.also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.(With PTI inputs)