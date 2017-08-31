It's Veere Di Wedding Time. Sonam Kapoor Posts An Update

Going to be leaving for delhi today. So excited to start #VeereDiWedding @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena @RheaKapoor #shashankghosh

This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on #padman , #duttbiopic and now ending it with #VeereDiWedding

Can't wait for you guys to see all these films! Lots of love to all who have supported me and have helped me through my journey.