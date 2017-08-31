It's Veere Di Wedding Time. Sonam Kapoor Posts An Update

Sonam Kapoor, who co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film tweeted, "Going to be leaving for Delhi today. So excited to start Veere Di Wedding"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 31, 2017 15:08 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
It's Veere Di Wedding Time. Sonam Kapoor Posts An Update

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Sonam's sister Rhea (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy
  2. The film also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania
  3. Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh
The shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding is expected to begin in Delhi soon. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is also part of the project, posted an update about Veere Di Wedding's shooting schedule. "Going to be leaving for Delhi today. So excited to start Veere Di Wedding," Sonam, 32, tweeted. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor's first film post-pregnancy. She welcomed her first child Taimur with actor, husband Saif Ali Khan last December. Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. It is a film about four friends and will be majorly shot in Delhi. The Shashanka Ghosh-directed film marks Kareena and Sonam's first film together. It will be co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted.
 

A few weeks ago, Kareena and Swara visited Ekta Kapoor's office for the film's look test. The official Instagram account of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ekta's production house, shared pictures of the actresses.
 
 

Veeres in the house! Let's get this party started. #VeereDiWedding #looktests #kareenakapoorkhan #SonamKapoor #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) on



Sonam Kapoor, who won a National Award this year for Neerja, is also busy shooting for other films like Sanjay Dutt biopic and Padman. "This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on Padman, Dutt biopic and now ending it with Veere Di Wedding," Sonam tweeted, adding that next year she has some interesting projects coming up. Both the films will release in 2017.
 
 

Veere Di Wedding also features actor Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READIn Mumbai Rain, Sanjay Dutt's Manager Allegedly Threatened To Beat Up Comedian
veere di weddingSonam KapoorKareena Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linkRedmi 4a SaleLG V30

................................ Advertisement ................................