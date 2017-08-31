It's Veere Di Wedding Time. Sonam Kapoor Posts An Update

The shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding is expected to begin in Delhi soon. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is also part of the project, posted an update about Veere Di Wedding's shooting schedule. "Going to be leaving for Delhi today. So excited to start Veere Di Wedding," Sonam, 32, tweeted. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor's first film post-pregnancy. She welcomed her first child Taimur with actor, husband Saif Ali Khan last December. Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. It is a film about four friends and will be majorly shot in Delhi. The Shashanka Ghosh-directed film marks Kareena and Sonam's first film together. It will be co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.
Going to be leaving for delhi today. So excited to start #VeereDiWedding@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania#kareena@RheaKapoor#shashankghosh— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) August 31, 2017
A few weeks ago, Kareena and Swara visited Ekta Kapoor's office for the film's look test. The official Instagram account of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ekta's production house, shared pictures of the actresses.
Sonam Kapoor, who won a National Award this year for Neerja, is also busy shooting for other films like Sanjay Dutt biopic and Padman. "This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on Padman, Dutt biopic and now ending it with Veere Di Wedding," Sonam tweeted, adding that next year she has some interesting projects coming up. Both the films will release in 2017.
This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on #padman , #duttbiopic and now ending it with #VeereDiWedding— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) August 31, 2017
Can't wait for you guys to see all these films! Lots of love to all who have supported me and have helped me through my journey.— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) August 31, 2017
Veere Di Wedding also features actor Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year.