Complaint Filed Against Shraddha Kapoor And Haseena Parkar Producer

Actress Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar is all set to hit the theatres this Friday and ahead of the film's release, a complaint has been filed against the 30-year-old actress for allegedly not promoting fashion label 'AJTM' during the promotions of the movie as per an agreement signed with the company, reported news agency PTI. Shraddha along with one of the producers of the movie has been accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust. "M&M Designs firm which supplied dresses for the actor in the movie has filed a private complaint in the Mumbai court and the case will come up for hearing on October 26," company's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told PTI.
"The actor was supposed to do promotional activities of the brand and the store against the costumes which were supplied to the makers (producers) for the film," the lawyer added.
According to the complaint filed, Shraddha didn't undertake the promotional activities as promised even though she was aware that if she fails to perform her roles, duties and obligation under the said agreement, the company would incur a huge monetary loss.
"My clients had worked very hard for the project under their brand name AJTM, as it was their golden entry into Bollywood. After their personal meeting with Ms Shraddha Kapoor, they put their heart and soul into this project titled Haseena Parkar," the lawyer told PTI.
"It is very unfortunate that the obligations as undertaken in the agreement were not performed, and my clients felt cheated. Therefore my said clients had no option but to file a criminal complaint against the producer and Shraddha," the lawyer added.
Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film narrates the journey of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and shows how her life changed after her husband was killed in 1991 by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli's gang.
Shraddha Kapoor features in the titular role in Haseena Parkar while her brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play the role of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Ankur Bhatia, who was last seen in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit, will feature as Haseena's husband Ibrahim Parkar.
After Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Saaho, co-starring Prabhas. She is currently also training for her film, which is a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
