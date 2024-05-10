Mother's Day 2024: Tips To Ensure Mental Well-Being In Mothers

Mother's Day 2024: Accepting imperfection and embracing flexibility in parenting can reduce stress

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring mothers and motherhood, as well as the influence of mothers in society. It's typically observed on the second Sunday in May in many countries around the world. It's a day to show appreciation and gratitude to mothers, grandmothers, and maternal figures for their love, care, and sacrifices.

We can take this day to understand the importance of mental well-being in mothers and how to improve it. Keep reading as we share a list of tips all mothers should follow for better mental health.

10 Tips to help ensure better mental health for mothers:

1. Prioritise self-care

Taking care of oneself is crucial for maintaining mental health and well-being, especially for mothers who often prioritise the needs of their families over their own. Prioritising self-care allows mothers to recharge, reduce stress, and better cope with the demands of motherhood.

2. Seek social support

Connecting with other mothers and supportive friends or family members can provide validation, empathy, and encouragement. Social support can reduce feelings of isolation, provide a sense of belonging, and offer practical advice and assistance.

3. Set boundaries

Establishing boundaries around time, energy, and personal space is essential for preserving mental health and preventing overwhelm. Setting boundaries allows mothers to prioritise their needs, protect their well-being, and maintain a healthy balance between caregiving and self-care.

4. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness involves being present in the moment without judgment, which can help mothers manage stress, anxiety, and overwhelm. Mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and mindful awareness can reduce stress, increase resilience, and improve emotional regulation.

5. Get adequate sleep

Prioritising quality sleep is essential for physical and mental health, as it supports mood regulation, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Adequate sleep improves mood, enhances cognitive function, and boosts energy levels, allowing mothers to better cope with daily challenges.

6. Practice gratitude

Cultivating a mindset of gratitude involves focusing on the positive aspects of life and expressing appreciation for blessings, which can enhance well-being. Practicing gratitude promotes positive emotions, reduces stress, and fosters resilience in the face of challenges.

7. Engage in physical activity

Regular exercise is beneficial for both physical and mental health, as it reduces stress, boosts mood, and increases energy levels. Physical activity releases endorphins, improves mood, reduces anxiety, and promotes relaxation.

8. Practice acceptance and flexibility

Accepting imperfection and embracing flexibility in parenting can reduce stress and promote mental well-being. Acceptance and flexibility allow mothers to adapt to changing circumstances, let go of unrealistic expectations, and respond to challenges with resilience.

9. Seek professional support when needed

It's important for mothers to recognise when they need additional support and to seek help from mental health professionals if experiencing persistent symptoms of stress, anxiety, or depression. Professional support provides validation, coping strategies, and therapeutic interventions to address mental health concerns.

10. Practice self-compassion

Being kind and understanding toward oneself is essential for maintaining mental health and resilience, especially in the face of challenges and setbacks. Self-compassion reduces self-criticism, cultivates resilience, and promotes emotional well-being.

By implementing these tips, mothers can cultivate self-care practices, seek support when needed, and foster resilience to enhance their mental health and overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.