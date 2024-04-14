Shraddha Kapoor's LOL Reaction To Her Doppelganger Attending IPL Match: 'Arre Main Hi Toh Hoon'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's recent Instagram Stories deserve your immediate attention. On Saturday, April 12, during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a girl resembling Shraddha was seen in the audience. Following the match, apart from Mumbai Indians' big win, the girl's picture made headlines. With her signature charm, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of a newspaper report with the headline, “Watch Shraddha Kapoor doppelganger grab attention at IPL.” Alongside the image, she hilariously wrote, “Arre main hi toh hoon [It's me].” The actress also attached a face with tears of joy emoji to her caption. Too good, Shraddha, too good.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/shraddhakapoor/

Not too long ago, Shraddha Kapoor tried her hands on the “Kal Se Pakka” trend on Instagram. The text, on the top of her video, read, “Agar aap logon ne is reel pe comment kiya toh kal se main bhi gym shuru kar doongi [If you guys comment on this reel, I will start going to the gym from tomorrow].” In the clip, Shraddha can be seen relishing her favourite dishes and playing with her furry friends.

Check out the video below:

In February, during an interaction with her fans on social media, Shraddha Kapoor talked about her upcoming projects. The star shared, “Dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu ki mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko lekin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel ke zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur, of course, Stree 2 aa rahi hai. [Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. I want to be the best at whatever I do. I won't tell you much except that one film is adapted from the mythological zone, and the other is in the time travel zone.]"

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, helmed by Luv Ranjan, also featured Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.