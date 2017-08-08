Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Song Ghungta: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ruins A Wedding Ghungta offers a glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'killer' moves as an assassin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a contract killer named Babu inand the new songoffers a glimpse of his 'killer' moves as an assassin. Sung by Neha Kakkar,is set at a wedding function, where Nawazuddin's character appears to be a guest but he's not there to just enjoy the festivities - he's a gunman after all! The trailer ofran us through the storyline of the film which looked like this: The Babumoshai is much envied by his partner in crime Banke, played by actor Jatin Goswami, who strives to beat his mentor's reputation.is a detailed look at the rivalry between Babumoshai and Banke and shows how Babu one-ups Banke without much effort.Previously, Banke and Babumoshai also featured in the song, which shows a more jovial rapport between the two. Bidita Bag, who features as Babu's love interest in the movie, also participates in theandsession between Babu and Banke in Aye Saiyan The new song, also actually partially includes a reprised version offrom 1979 movie. Compose d by R D Burman, the original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new songhere:The cast ofalso includes actors like Murli Sharma and Divya Dutta, who feature in key roles. Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is currently fighting the 48 cuts suggested by the Censor Board and is expected to arrive in theatres on August 25.