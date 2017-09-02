A Saaho Update. Prabhas To Tackle Two Villains In The Film Mandira Bedi is one of the main antagonists of Prabhas' Saaho. "The one woman amongst a gang of negative characters," she said

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Prabhas in Saaho. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The other villain of Saaho is Neil Nitin Mukesh 'It's a great team and will be a great movie,' said Mandira Bedi Her popular TV shows are Shanti and Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Saaho became twice as exciting with this update. Actress Mandira Bedi told news agency PTI that she has been roped in to play antagonist opposite Prabhas in upcoming film Saaho. The Baahubali star will



Mandira Bedi will begin filming for Saaho this month in Hyderabad and she reportedly has some action sequences too.



Watch the teaser of Saaho:









Mandira Bedi became a household name after starring in critically acclaimed television show Shanti. In her small screen comeback (of sorts), which was Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she played a negative role. In between she played the role of demure Preeti in Shah Rukh khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and starred in shows like Aurat.



Mandira has hosted several television shows such as Funjabbi Chak De, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Indian Idol Junior. Mandira Bedi is also filming Bollywood film Vodka Diaries and Tamil film Adangathey.



Saaho is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and it Saaho, which is Prabhas' first film after the successful Baahubali series, will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.



(With inputs from PTI)



Prabhas'became twice as exciting with this update. Actress Mandira Bedi told news agency PTI that she has been roped in to play antagonist opposite Prabhas in upcoming film. Thestar will now fight Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi to fulfil his destiny as the film's hero. Speaking to PTI, Mandira said: "It's a negative character and I am excited about it. The one woman amongst a gang of negative characters. But someone who holds her own in a world of men. It's a great team and will be a great movie." Excited much?Mandira Bedi will begin filming forthis month in Hyderabad and she reportedly has some action sequences too.Watch the teaser ofMandira Bedi became a household name after starring in critically acclaimed television show. In her small screen comeback (of sorts), which was Ekta Kapoor's, she played a negative role. In between she played the role of demure Preeti in Shah Rukh khan and Kajol'sand starred in shows likeMandira has hosted several television shows such asand. Mandira Bedi is also filming Bollywood filmand Tamil filmis directed by Sujeeth Reddy and it features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles., which is Prabhas' first film after the successfulseries, will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.(With inputs from PTI)