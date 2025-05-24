<i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: Paresh Rawal Exits Over "Rs 15 Crore Payment Clause", Returns Rs 11 Lakh To Akshay Kumar

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal is no longer involved with Hera Pheri 3, reports say. He has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh plus interest. A legal dispute has arisen with Cape of Good Films over his exit.

Paresh Rawal is no longer part of Hera Pheri 3, and reports surrounding his exit have been gaining attention.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor has returned the signing amount he received for the film, marking the end of his association with the much-awaited sequel.

The report states that Rawal returned Rs 11 lakh, which he had been paid as a signing fee, along with 15% annual interest and an additional amount.

"Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series," a source informed the portal.

The source also revealed details about his contract. "Paresh Rawal was paid Rs. 11 lakh as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crore. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount - Rs. 14.89 crore - only one month after the release of the film," the source added.

With the main shoot expected to begin next year and the release possibly scheduled for late 2026 or 2027, the delay in payment was reportedly a key reason behind Rawal's decision to exit the project.

As a result, a legal dispute has emerged between the actor and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, which has reportedly filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him.

Currently, only a promo shoot for the film has been completed, which was reportedly shot on the sets of Bhooth Bangla using that film's crew.

Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) are considered cult classics, with Rawal's performance as Baburao remaining one of the most beloved elements of the franchise. His exit has left fans uncertain about the future of the third installment.

