Osmania University To Conduct TS Ed CET 2017 On 16 July, Last Day To Apply Today

Osmania University will conduct Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2017 (TS Ed CET 2017) on 16 July on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is held for granting admission to B.Ed. regular course in the colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2017-2018. The examination will be held on the above mentioned date from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates should note that today is the last day to apply for TS Ed CET 2017.

The last date for submission of online application with late fee is 8 July 2017.

TS Ed CET 2017 Timeline

After the completion of the examination, preliminary key will be declared at 19 July 2017. Candidates can send objections to the answer key latest by 22 July.

The final result for TS Ed CET 2017 will be declared on 28 July.



