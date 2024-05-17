In A First, AAP Named As Accused By Probe Agency In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Opening a new chapter in the country's jurisprudence, the Enforcement Directorate has, for the first time, named a political party as an accused in a case.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rouse Avenue court in the alleged liquor policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate has named the Aam Aadmi Party - a national political party - and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the case. The agency is probing the money laundering angle of the alleged scam.

The agency is probing the money laundering angle of the alleged scam and this is the eighth chargesheet it has filed in the case, but the first in which the Delhi chief minister has been named. Mr Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, becoming the third senior AAP leader to be taken into custody in the alleged scam, after his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

