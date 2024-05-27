Study Abroad: What's SAT? - All You Need To Know

SAT stands for the Scholastic Assessment Test. It is a standardised entrance exam used by many colleges and universities for admissions. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions and is held in computer-based test mode. It is designed and administered by the College Board. The majority of universities in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, and some in Australia consider SAT scores for undergraduate admissions from international students.

The SAT aims to assess a high school student's preparedness for college and provides a common measure for comparing applicants.

Admissions officers consider SAT scores along with high school GPA, coursework, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, interviews, and personal essays. The importance of SAT scores varies between institutions.

Higher SAT or ACT scores generally increase your college options and financial aid opportunities. High school students typically take the SAT or ACT in the spring of their junior year or fall of their senior year, with the option to retake the test if necessary. The SAT is available nationally in August, October, November, December, March, May, and June each year.

The SAT comprises two sections: Reading and Writing, and Math. Students are given 64 minutes to finish the Reading and Writing section and 70 minutes to complete the Math section, totaling 2 hours and 14 minutes. Each section is scored from 200 to 800, with a maximum possible score of 1,600.

To register for the SAT, you must do so about five weeks before the test date, either online via the College Board's website or, in some cases, by mail.