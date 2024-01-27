Protest At Hyderabad's Osmania University Over Security Breach At Girls Hostel

Students were seen raising "We want justice" slogans outside the university

Students of Osmania University in Hyderabad today staged a protest over an alleged security breach at the girls' hostel last night. The students claimed that at least three people allegedly entered the university's postgraduate (PG) girls' hostel.

Students claimed that intruders entered the hostel premises and one of them entered the washroom.

Students were seen raising "We want justice" slogans as they sat in front of their hostel while police personnel were seen persuading them to leave the spot. They staged a protest in front of the hostel demanding better security arrangements, claiming there are no CCTV cameras installed at the hostel.

"Yesterday, the incident happened on two of the floors, the ground floor as well as first floor at the same time. We have ventilators in our washrooms. The washrooms have little space. She (one of the students) locked herself in the washroom. But she saw hands coming out of the ventilator. She panicked and ran," one of the student protestors told ANI.

"The same incident took place on the ground floor. We approached our seniors. We were searching for them. We saw three of them, only one was caught by us. We are demanding the rest who were there to be arrested," the student said.

"We saw three members but only one of them was caught. We want proper security," she added.

Students complained that the compound walls are not well-built and anyone can scale a wall and enter the hostel premises. They also said that there is no lightning system and security arrangement in place at the university.

"An unknown man scaled up the compound wall and entered the PG girls' hostel. The accused was arrested by the students and the security guards, "Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (North), Hyderabad said.

The students briefed the DCP about their demands who in turn inspected the campus and found some security lapses on the hostel campus which was conveyed to the Registrar.

"Based on that we asked what are their demands...I spoke to them, went to the campus, and noticed the security lapses. We have told the Registrar to do a few things like placing lighting system and security system at the back side and some other repair works which have to be done," Ms Priyadarshini said.

Police said they are questioning the man caught by the students to know why he had been inside the women's hostel premises past midnight.