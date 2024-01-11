Osmania University Faces Backlash Over Insect-Infested Meals In Girls Hostel, Students On Protest

Representative image (Photo: iStock)

Food safety and hygiene involve properly cooking, preparing, and storing food to prevent food poisoning or other health conditions. On Tuesday, female students of Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, staged a protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet due to the poor food quality served in the hostel. According to reports, the students mentioned that they found worms in the meal they were served. Furthermore, approximately 10 to 20 hostel students have fallen ill and are experiencing stomach problems. The protesters added that the problem with the hostel's food has been ongoing since November 2023.

A group of students staged a protest in which they sat with empty plates, demanding answers from the University's administration about the worms and insects found in their food. The protesters are urging the University to take prompt action to address the problems with the catering services provided in the hostel.

Oil Reused Multiple Times; Insects in Food

"The oil is being reused multiple times. This issue has persisted since November, and when we approached the director with our concerns, she responded rudely and even threatened us. We encounter insects in the food two to three times every week," a student told The New Indian Express. Another student said, "This is not the first time. Will the authorities give the same poor-quality food to their children?"

Along with the poor food quality that can pose a health risk, the protesters are also disappointed with the authorities for consistently ignoring their repeated complaints. "They keep repeating the same thing. Either they say 'we will send a memo' or assure us better food quality. But there is no improvement whatsoever," a student said, reported The Siasat Daily.

As per previous media reports, this is not the first time that the hostel students have faced issues with the food quality. In September 2022, students from the Ladies Hostel Complex alleged that they found a broken bangle piece in the food. They added that the hostel serves watery sambhar and hard rice.