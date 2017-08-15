Ministry Of Home Affairs Receives Tamil Nadu Government's Draft Ordinance On NEET The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today received from the Tamil Nadu government a draft of the proposed ordinance it plans to promulgate to exempt students from the NEET examination for admission to medical colleges in the southern state, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today received from the Tamil Nadu government a draft of the proposed ordinance it plans to promulgate to exempt students from the NEET examination for admission to medical colleges in the southern state, a senior official said.The draft ordinance was sent through a special emissary, the official, privy to the development, said. The move came a day after Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said the central government would cooperate with the Tamil Nadu government if it brings an ordinance seeking exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges for one year.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, state ministers and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai had multiple meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers over NEET.



The NEET is an entrance examination for students who wish to study MBBS and BDS courses in government or private medical colleges. It is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).



The NEET replaced the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) and all individual MBBS exams conducted by states or colleges. However, many colleges and institutes had taken a stay order and conducted private examinations for admission to their MBBS and BDS courses.



Tamil Nadu, which had initially sought permanent exemption from NEET by passing two bills in the Assembly, later made efforts to be out of its ambit for at least a year or two.



