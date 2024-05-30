US Woman Accidentally Leaves Husband's Ashes On Tram: 'Piece Of Me Is Missing'

She is pleading with anyone who may have seen the back to return it to her securely.

A woman from Washington DC, United States, accidentally left a bag containing her husband's ashes on a streetcar on Wednesday. Now, she is seeking help to recover the bag. Cherise Wells contacted a television station to raise awareness of the missing bag, which also includes sentimental and significant documents, as per a report in the New York Post.

"In the bag is my deceased husband's veteran's paperwork, death certificate, our marriage license and other important documents. Also in the bag was an urn containing my husband's ashes," Ms Wells told Fox News.

She is pleading with anyone who may have seen the back to return it to her securely. The medium-sized camouflage bag, according to Ms Wells, has a rectangular shape, black trim, and a shoulder strap. She stated that she feels "real sad, definitely" about the incident. "I feel Like an idiot. I thought it was on my shoulder and it wasn't, and I feel like a piece of me is missing. I just want whoever finds it to please, please return it," she said.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the District Department of Transportation wrote, "Attention riders! A neighbour needs your help. A medium-sized, camouflage-print drawstring bag with deep sentimental importance was left on the @DCStreetcar. If you have seen/picked up this bag, please call (202) 809-5618 immediately."

Streetcars are passenger vehicles that operate on fixed rails on public streets. The cars have the option of using a separate right of way or mixed traffic. The DC Streetcar is a low-floor, air-conditioned example of a "modern streetcar." The lower floors make boarding quicker and simpler. It is free to ride and operates every day.