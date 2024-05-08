How Online Education Is Addressing The Changing Needs Of Learners

The onset of the Covid pandemic highlighted on the need for transforming the education sector from real to virtual world. Schools, universities, and educational institutions across the world immediately adapted to the online mode of teaching and learning during the Covid. Since then, the development and acceptance of online learning platform has made education more flexible and accessible to everyone.

Talking about the changes post the Covid era, Prashant A Bhonsle, founder, Kuhoo Fintech said, " After Covid, online education has become a vital tool for bridging educational disparities, particularly in remote or underserved areas. In countries like India, it is enabling students from tier 3, 4, and 5 towns to access courses from top-tier institutions without the need to relocate. This democratisation of education is creating opportunities for a broader spectrum of students to acquire the skills necessary for employment in a changing economic landscape."

Mr Bhonsle further added that online education initially started as a supplement to traditional learning. However, it became more integrated into mainstream education as technology and methodologies improved over the years.

Highlighting on the role of new age technologies on online education, Mritunjay Sharma, VP - Academics, Athena Education says, " Artificial intelligence and immersive technologies are revolutionizing the online education sector, blurring the lines between physical and virtual classrooms. This convergence is reshaping education, offering personalised learning experiences and cutting-edge pedagogical strategies. The future of education lies in expanding access to knowledge and instruction to the furthest corners of the globe, and leveraging machine learning to adapt the pace of curricula to individual learning styles. Technology will be a critical tool in creating engaging and effective learning modules."

"By analyzing learners' preferences, performance, and goals, these platforms deliver tailored content recommendations, adaptive assessments, and targeted interventions to optimize the learning experience," says Kusuma Sri , HR Manager , ODA Class.

"Online learning is embracing innovative approaches such as personalized learning paths, interactive content, collaborative environments, mobile learning, micro learning, blended models, adaptive assessment, and lifelong learning to meet the changing needs of learners in the digital age. These approaches are reshaping the landscape of education, making learning more accessible, engaging, and effective for learners worldwide," adds Mr Sri.