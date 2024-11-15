Delhi Schools Mandate Face Masks For Students Attending Classes Offline

The air quality remained in the "severe" category in Delhi for 2 consecutive days. (Representational)

With primary schools across Delhi switching to online mode in the wake of rising air pollution, authorities are taking measures to safeguard the students of class six and above who would be attending their classes offline.

Sudha Acharya, the Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said, "We've implemented guidelines for students attending school. Outdoor activities are restricted. We are encouraging indoor activities such as reading, painting, crafting and games like chess and carrom." Acharya issued an advisory in the school highlighting efforts to promote eco-friendly habits, such as carpooling, staying hydrated, and maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants.

"We have mandated the use of N95 masks, keep all doors and windows closed and take extra care of students with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma," she said.

She added that the school strictly avoids common allergens and chemical irritants, including fragrances and strong cleaning agents, to maintain a safe indoor environment.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days. On Friday the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411 at 9 am.

In response, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that all schools up to Class 5 would switch to online learning until further notice. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed government and private schools Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run schools to suspend offline classes for these students.

Rajiv Hassija, principal of Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, said that teachers will continue to deliver lessons on campus using Microsoft Teams and smartboards equipped with the full syllabus to facilitate online learning effectively.

"We will also share recorded sessions with students who can rewatch them and those who miss classes due to any reason can catch up. Students are asked to wear school uniforms during their online classes, and they also have 15 15-minute gap between two classes to walk around and hydrate themselves," said Hassija.

He added that all the outdoor activities especially before 10 am have been suspended for secondary class students.

"We also ensure our campus remains green and consult parents who are doctors to introduce healthy diet suggestions for students. Additionally, we advise families to incorporate home remedies, such as taking steam," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Khatri, president of Shiksha Nyay Manch said that online classes would be conducted in MCD-run schools. However, the teachers would have to come to school to take the classes.

