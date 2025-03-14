UGC Inviting Applications From HEIs For Offering Open, Distance Learning Courses

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification inviting online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) for offering programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2025-26. The applications are invited for academic session beginning July-August, 2025.

The online application window will open on March 13, 2025 and close on April 3, 2025. The deadline for the submission of hard copy for original affidavit and annexures is April 15, 2025. HEIs interested in applying for the programmes can submit the hard copy of the application at Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road. New Delhi - 110001

Application portal: https://deb.ugc.ac.in/

The HEls interested can visit the DOC DEB website at https: deb.uge.ac.in/ for prescribed application fee and for further updates/ announcements in this regard.

An official notification by the UGC reads, "UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations. 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODI) mode and/or online mode for academic year 2025-26, academic session beginning July-August. 2025 and onwards."

The application submission window is open throughout the year at https://deb.uge.ac.in/ for HEls entitled to offer Online programmes and Category-I HEIs to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

UGC also noted that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all application should be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations 2020 and its amendments.