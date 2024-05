The bus was headed to the famous Shiv Khori temple in Raesi district.

As many as 15 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu's Akhnoor on Thursday. The bus was carrying 50 passengers, most of them pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, who were headed to the famous Shiv Khori temple in Raesi district.