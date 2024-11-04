At Least 20 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora District

The death count in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has climbed to 20. According to district authorities, the 45-seater passenger bus fell into a 200-metre gorge at Marchula this morning while travelling from Garhwal to Kumaon. Police and the State Disaster Response Force have launched a rescue operation at the accident site.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the district administration has been asked to speed up the rescue operation. "Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," the Chief Minister said.