'NEET Exemption Our Aim': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin On Medical Entrance Test

MK Stalin said Tamil Nadu has embarked on a legal struggle to ensure NEET exemption (File)

Medical entrance test NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, "destroying" its medical infrastructure, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, asserting that the state will get itself exempted, with public support.

Virtually addressing the fourth state conference of the Doctors' Association for Equality (DASE), MK Stalin recalled that medical aspirants died by suicide in the state allegedly over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), "imposed" on Tamil Nadu to "destroy the medical infrastructure" in the state.

"We have embarked on a legal struggle to ensure NEET exemption. Some may say with arrogance, even some in (official) positions may say that NEET exemption is not possible. (But) NEET exemption is our aim and it will happen with public support," the Chief Minister said.

An anti-NEET signature campaign initiated by the DMK's youth wing, student wing, and medical wing has become a "people's movement," MK Stalin, also the ruling party president, added.

The Tamil Nadu government has, more than once, adopted assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption for the state, arguing that the central qualifying test is against social justice.

In his address, MK Stalin credited his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for creating a robust health and medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu under past DMK governments.

