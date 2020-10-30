Tamil Nadu Governor Clears 7.5% NEET Admissions Quota

Medical college admission quota would be applicable from this academic year; admissions will start soon.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's has given his consent to a unanimously passed bill paving the way for 7.5 per cent seats in state's medical colleges to be reserved for government schools students, who qualify in the mandatory national medical entrance test NEET.

The quota secures 300 seats across medical colleges in the state for government students from this academic year; admissions will begin soon.

Governor Purohit signed the bill, officially making it a law, after Solicitor General's advice that the additional quota was in "consonance with the constitution of India".

The development comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government issued an executive order to implement the provisions of the bill - passed in September - bypassing the Governor, who had sought time for review.

For almost a decade, Tamil Nadu governments had abolished NEET - seen as anti-poor - and made admissions to medical colleges in the state purely on the basis of class 12 marks. But over the last few years, the state government has failed to get exemption from the compulsory medical entrance exam.

Medical college admission quota implementation had become a prestige issue for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had become the target of attack from opposition parties over the delay by the Governor.