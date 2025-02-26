NEET PG 2024 Cut-off Percentile Reduced Again

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has yet again reduced the qualifying per centile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG). This time, the minimum percentile required for all categories has been reduced to the fifth percentile. The reduction was announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on its official website.

"The minimum qualifying percentile for the candidates belonging to the General/EWS, UR-PwBD Percentile, SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) has been set at 5th percentile," mentioned the official notification. The notification also noted that there has been no change in the NEET-PG 2024 Rank and percentile score as published on August 23, 2024.

The candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as prescribed in the NEET-PG 2024 information bulletin, the notification added.

NEET-PG 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024 in two shifts for admission to MD/MS/ DNB/ DrNB (Direct 6 years)/ NBEMS Diploma Courses of 2024-25 admission session. The result of NEET-PG 2024 was declared on August 23, 2024.

The MCC had earlier this year reduced the cut-off across all categories. Candidates from the General and EWS category who scored at least 15th percentile were eligible for counselling. The revised cut-off announced for candidates belonging to the SC,ST,OBC and PwD categories was set at 10th percentile or above. Originally, the cut-off for NEET PG was set at the 50th percentile for unreserved categories, 45th for PwD, and 40th for reserved categories.

Lowering the qualifying percentile will allow more aspirants to participate in the counselling process. Candidates who meet the revised cut-off can visit the official website of the MCC to check the counselling process.