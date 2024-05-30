2025 Porsche 911 Carrera, GTS Launched In India At Rs. 1.99 Crore

Porsche took the veils off the facelifted 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS a couple of days back. And, the brand has shown its swiftness in launching the updated 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera and Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS in the Indian market. The new Porsche 911 Carrera is priced at Rs. 1,99 crores, while the 911 Carrera 4 GTS carries a sticker price of Rs. 2.75 crore, ex-showroom. The 2025 Porsche 911 does come with some subtle yet functional upgrades to the exterior and interior, however, the key highlight remains the T-hybrid technology.

2025 Porsche 911 - Exterior & Interior Upgrades

The 2025 Porsche 911 facelift gets a host of tweaks including updated LED Matrix headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, refreshed connected tail lamps, and a variable rear spoiler. Specific to the GTS model are the new aero flaps on the front and a sport exhaust system around the tail.

The interior layout remains largely the same but is accentuated with a new 12.6-inch curved display with an infotainment cluster. The 10.9-inch infotainment cluster boasts an updated UX flexing easy access to drive modes and music apps. Also, the system can now stream videos in parking mode.

2025 Porsche 911 - Hybrid Tech

The updated 911 Carrera GTS now features T-hybrid tech. Do not worry, it isn't designed to spoil the overall driving pleasure. The electric motor is fitted to the 8-speed PDK transmission boasting a peak output of 15 Hp and 150 Nm, pushing the combined output to 541 Hp and 610 Nm. The updated 3.6L turbocharged boxer motor is certainly more powerful than its non-hybridized version. It is quicker to the tonne mark and does it in only 3 seconds. The top speed is fixed at 312 kmph. While the weight has increased by 50 kilograms with the hybrid system in place, the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS managed to shave off the Nurburgring lap time by 8.17 seconds.

Porsche has updated the Carrera as well. It features a freshly built 3.0L boxer motor with twin turbochargers, putting out 394 Hp and 450 Nm. The intercooler for the updated motor comes from the 911 Turbo.

2025 Porsche 911 - Ride & Handling

The dynamics are now claimed to be better, courtesy of the rear-wheel steering and PASM sport suspension, coming as standard on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS. Also, it now riders lower with a 10 mm drop in the ride height. The Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control is optional on the GTS. The 911 GTS is shod with redesigned alloy wheels to cut down on aerodynamic drag.