Porsche 911 Struggles Through Rough Indian Roads. Here's The Truth

The video of a Porsche 911 Carrera navigating a pothole-riddled road in India with difficulty has gone viral and has sparked a debate about the viability of such high-end sports vehicles in the country. The car was captured manoeuvring a rough, muddy stretch near an under-construction flyover somewhere on the route between Delhi and Pune.

The widely-shared video soon led many to ask if such cars were suitable for Indian conditions. One post on X sarcastically compared the scenario to "People buying PS5 to play Ludo on it."

People buying PS5 to play Ludo on it pic.twitter.com/XGE2U9d4Wj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 26, 2025

The reality behind the drive, however, was quite different. Automotive veteran and EVO India magazine editor Sirish Chandran, who was behind the wheel, clarified that the footage was not an unfortunate struggle but part of a planned endurance test. He shared the video on Instagram with the overlay text: "Driving a 911 in India (It's not for beginners)."

Mr Chandran explained in an Instagram post that the drive was part of an extensive road trip from Delhi to Pune, aimed at testing the Porsche 911's capability on Indian roads. The car was transported from Porsche Centre Delhi, where it was showcased at the Auto Expo, and driven across various terrains to evaluate its real-world performance.

"Driving slowly is also a skill to be mastered if you want to survive in India," Mr Chandran wrote, pointing out the importance of adjusting driving techniques based on road conditions. He noted that despite the challenging route, the Porsche 911 performed exceptionally well.

They put the 911 Carrera through everything they could find - from potholes to speed breakers, from uneven surfaces to fast highways - and she survived. "Not one puncture. Not one scratch. Not one rattle. Not one warning light," Mr Chandran shared.

In a detailed Facebook post, Mr Chandran recounted the first day of the journey (February 14), highlighting key challenges. The team faced heavy traffic while exiting Gurgaon, numerous speed breakers en route to Rajasthan, and mixed road conditions throughout. The Porsche's 20-inch front and 21-inch rear tyres managed the terrain without significant issues.

While the car's sports suspension made the ride firm, its finely tuned damping system ensured stability even on uneven roads. The biggest concern, he said, was tyre noise, which at times overpowered even the premium Bose sound system inside the car.

A standout feature of the car during night drives was the HD-Matrix headlights, a Rs 6 lakh optional upgrade. Mr Chandran described them as "phenomenal", saying that they played a crucial role in improving visibility on India's unpredictable highways.

The trip also included a stop in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The endurance test demonstrated that while the Porsche 911 is built for high-performance driving, it can handle Indian roads if driven with care.