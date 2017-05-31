JEE Advanced 2017 ORS Online Display Open, Check Now At Jeeadv.ac.in

Online display window of ORS of JEE advanced exam which was conducted on May 21 is available in a link provided in the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 31, 2017 18:20 IST
New Delhi:  Online display window of ORS of JEE Advanced exam which was conducted on May 21 is available in a link provided in the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the official organiser of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2017 has earlier notified that the JEE Advanced Optical Response Sheet (ORS) window would be activated by 5 pm today. According to the examination calender, the next step after the JEE Advanced ORS display, is the release of answer keys. 

IIT Madras is expected to release the keys on June 4.

According to JEE Advanced notification, the ORS graded and scrutinized with extreme care. The ORS of all candidates who have appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been displayed on the online portal, along with the machine-read responses.

In case of perceived discrepancy, candidates can seek review of the machine-read responses. The requests should be submitted online, added the notification.

JEE Advanced 2017 ORS: How To Check

The students who are waiting for the JEE Advanced ORS online display may follow these steps:
jee advanced ors
JEE Advanced ORS display window has been activated!

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2017

Click on the link provided there along "Online display of ORS will be available on 31-05-2017, 17:00 IST onwards from this link."

Enter your JEE (Advanced) Registration Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Mobile Number, E-mail Address

Submit, and see your ORS

JEE AdvancedJEE Advanced 2017JEE Advanced ORSjeeadv.ac.in

