JEE Advanced 2017 ORS Online Display Open, Check Now At Jeeadv.ac.in Online display window of ORS of JEE advanced exam which was conducted on May 21 is available in a link provided in the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

New Delhi: Online display window of



IIT Madras is expected to release the keys on June 4.



According to JEE Advanced notification, the ORS graded and scrutinized with extreme care. The ORS of all candidates who have appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been displayed on the online portal, along with the machine-read responses.



In case of perceived discrepancy, candidates can seek review of the machine-read responses. The requests should be submitted online, added the notification.



JEE Advanced 2017 ORS: How To Check



The students who are waiting for the JEE Advanced ORS online display may follow these steps: JEE Advanced ORS display window has been activated!



Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2017



Click on the link provided there along "Online display of ORS will be available on 31-05-2017, 17:00 IST onwards from this link."



Enter your JEE (Advanced) Registration Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Mobile Number, E-mail Address



Submit, and see your ORS



