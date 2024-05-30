JEE Advanced 2024: How Is Rank Calculated In Case Students Secure Same Marks

The results for the JEE Advanced are set to be announced on June 9, 2024. The scores and ranks of the candidates are prepared based on the aggregate marks scored by them in the engineering entrance exam. Candidates are required to score a minimum prescribed marks in each subject and also in aggregate to qualify the exam.

The list of category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) will be announced on the online portal of JEE Advanced on June 9.

The organising institute uses the tie-break policy for calculating the ranks of two or more students who secure the same marks.

As per the official notification by IIT Madras, in the first step, the higher rank is awarded to candidates who have the higher positive marks. In case the tie breaking criterion at step 1 fails to break the tie, then the authorities follow criterion at step 2.

As per details mentioned in step 2, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

The copy of candidate response will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website on May 31, 2024. The provisional answer key for the exam will be released on June 2, 2024. Candidates will have the option to raise objections on the provisional answer keys from June 2-3, 2024. The online display of final answer key will be available on June 9, 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT.