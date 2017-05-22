Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Know Your Colleges

Here we are trying to list some of the most sought after colleges from Delhi University.
St. Stephen's College
The college is situated in the north campus of Delhi University, and is known for the best courses it offers in Arts and Science streams.
Shri Ram College of Commerce
SRCC was ranked 3rd in the best colleges of NIRF India ranking this year and known for its commerce and economics graduate level courses.
Hindu College
One of the most sought after colleges in the country for its academic environment, the college offers a number of courses in the Sciences, Humanities and the Social Science streams.
Miranda House
Miranda House, a residential college for women in north campus, is one of the premier women's
institutions of Delhi University and it is famous for its Humanities and science courses. Miranda was the best ranked college in the NIRF Ranking 2017.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Lady Shri Ram College, mostly known as LSR is ranked 7th in the NIRF Ranking 2017. A centre for academic excellence and achievement and the college is the finest in the country for its courses Social Sciences, Humanities and Commerce. The college also offers professional cources.
Hansraj College
This north campus college has a reputation of the outstanding performance in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.
NIRF India Ranking 2017: Top Ten Colleges In Delhi University
(Name of the college and NIRF Rank)
Miranda House - 1
Shri Ram College of Commerce - 3
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 5
Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 7
Dyal Singh College - 8
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 9
Keshav Mahavidyalya - 15
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 20
Ramanujan College - 33
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening Classes) - 34
(Note: Major colleges of Delhi were not part of NIRF India Ranking 2017)
