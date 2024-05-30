Delhi University PG Admission 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To June 5

DU PG Admission 2024: Delhi University (DU) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 to June 5. The registration window will remain open until 11.59pm.

Prospective students can apply for admission to 82 postgraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25 based on their scores from the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET-PG) 2024. Applications can be submitted through the official Delhi University website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Advertisement

In addition to CSAS PG 2024, the university has also extended the registration deadline for the BA LLB (H), BBA LLB (H), and BTech programs to June 5, 2024.

"Due to the ongoing general election 2024, the registration deadline for CSAS (PG) 2024, BA LLB (H), BBA LLB (H), and BTech programmes has been extended until 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 5," Delhi University stated.

The application correction window will remain open from June 5 to June 12.

DU PG Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Admissions to the postgraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on scores from the CUET PG-2024.

"For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG programs at the University of Delhi will be based solely on the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) - 2024). All colleges and departments of the University of Delhi are required to use the Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 for admissions," the notification stated.

DU PG Admission 2024: Application Fee



According to the DU notification, the registration fee is Rs 250 for general, OBC, and EWS category students. Students in the SC, ST, and PWBD categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

DU PG Admissions 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

Select the DU PG CSAS 2024 link on the home page.

Input your CUET PG 2024 application number and date of birth.

Complete the application form and pay the admission fee.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the form to complete the admission process.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Students who have qualifying marks in the CUET PG 2024 are eligible to register for admission to PG courses at Delhi University this academic year.

Once the seat allocation list is released, candidates must make the payment to confirm their allotment by the specified deadline.

