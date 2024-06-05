DU PG Admission 2024: Registration Window Closing Tonight, Details Here

The Delhi University (DU) is set to close the registration window for the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 tonight. The deadline for application submission is 11.59pm. Those who have not applied so far can submit their applications by visiting the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

After the registration window closes, the application correction window opens. Students can modify their personal details in the application form until June 12.

DU PG Registration 2024: Application Fee

General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with disabilities (PwD) need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.

DU PG Registration 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible for DU PG 2024 admissions, students need a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates are given a 5% relaxation in this criterion.

DU PG Registration 2024: Admission process

Admissions for DU PG 2024 will be based on CUET PG 2024 scores. There are 82 postgraduate courses available for the academic session 2024-25.

"For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG programmes at the University of Delhi will be based solely on the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) - 2024). All colleges and departments of the University of Delhi are required to use the Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 for admissions," the official notification specifies.