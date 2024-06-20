Delhi University to start PG admissions for 2024-25 from June 22

Delhi University will announce the first round of seat allocation for postgraduate programmes for the 2024-25 academic session from June 22, according to the admission schedule released on Wednesday.

The declaration of the first round of seat allotment will begin at the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at 5 pm.

Candidates will be given time till June 27 to accept their choice of seat allotment. The last date to make online payment for the same is June 28 till 4.59 pm, according to the schedule.

The second round of seat allotment will begin from July 2 and mid-entry window will open from July 11.

The third round of seat allocation for admissions to the Delhi University along with admissions under supernumerary quotas will commence from July 16. The last date for making payment for the third round is set for July 21.

The university may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats.

The DU will also start seat allotment for the B.Tech programme and BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) from June 22.

The last round of admissions to these courses will end on July 21.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)