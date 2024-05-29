Delhi University Introduces Single Girl Child Quota Across Undergraduate Programmes

In a significant move to promote gender equity, Delhi University (DU) announced the introduction of a single girl child quota across all its programs starting from the 2024-2025 academic session. This announcement was made on Tuesday as the university commenced its admission process for undergraduate courses.

During a press conference, DU officials launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate (UG) admissions into 69 colleges and departments, offering a total of 71,000 seats.

Key features of the admission process

No Major Changes: DU Registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed that there are no major changes in the admission policy this year, except for the newly introduced reservation for single girl children in all programmes as part of the supernumerary seats.

Previous Initiatives: Last year, DU introduced a supernumerary category for orphan students, allocating one male and one female seat in each program of every college.

Admission Phases: The admission process will occur in two phases- the first phase for registration on the CSAS portal and the second for seat allotment.

Mid-Entry Option: An option for mid-entry will be available for applicants who missed the initial registration. These candidates can register by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 but will not be able to claim seats already allocated to other candidates during the initial phase.

Registration Details

CSAS Portal: The CSAS portal is now open for student registration and will remain open for about a month.

CUET Scores: Similar to last year, admissions to DU will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for both UG and PG courses, including PhD programs.

The second phase of admissions will commence following the announcement of CUET UG results, which are expected on June 30.

School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)

Registration Dates: Registrations for SOL and NCWEB programs will start on June 3.

Admission Criteria: Admissions to Bachelor's programmes in SOL and NCWEB will be based on class 12th marks, while some PG courses in SOL will also consider CUET scores.

Programs Offered: SOL will offer admissions to nine UG and eight PG programmes, whereas NCWEB will provide 12 combinations of BA programmes and BCom Pass in its 26 affiliated colleges.

High Demand For DU Programmes

Application Statistics: This year, DU received over 25.99 lakh applications through CUET UG. The most sought-after courses included BTech with over 1.60 lakh applications, BCom Hons with 1.24 lakh applications, BCom with 1.17 lakh applications, and English Hons with 99,792 applications.

Important Dates: For postgraduate, BTech, and the 5-year integrated law programme, the first list of allocations is tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 20.

