Arvind Kejriwal Meets Leaders Ahead Of Sacked Minister's Tell-All: 10 Facts

AAP's Kapil Mishra was sacked as Delhi Water Minister on Saturday
New Delhi: Minutes before his sacked water minister Kapil Mishra's tell-all press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went into a huddle with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders. Mr Mishra, who was sacked last evening, has targeted the Chief Minister, alleging a "major conspiracy". His removal -- the latest in a string of upheavals to hit the Aam Aadmi Party -- came minutes after he, in a series of tweets, promised a "massive expose on tanker scam". The 36-year-old AAP leader met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning before going public with his expose at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
Kapil Mishra, considered close to Kumar Vishwas who headlined the AAP's internal crisis that spilled out in the open last week, said he had met Mr Kejriwal earlier on Saturday and had shared "explosive details" with the AAP chief, adding that he would go public with it.
"Arvind Kejriwal is directly calling up many AAP leaders and legislators... huge conspiracy ahead of my press conference... won't stop, won't bend," Mr Mishra said in a tweet in Hindi few hours later, targeting the Chief Minister.
The legislator from east Delhi's Karawal Nagar, who told reporters that he had received "no official communication yet" regarding his sacking, alleged that his removal had nothing to do with the party's defeat in the municipal elections.
"I will reveal big names, and may be because of those names, such a decision has been made," Mr Mishra said. "I am Kapil Mishra and Kejriwal knows the role I have played against corruption," he added.
An inquiry into the tanker scam set up by the AAP government had last year put the size of the scam at Rs 400 crore, blaming former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for creating artificial water scarcity in parts of the national capital to benefit the "tanker mafia". Mr Mishra claimed he would "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in the scam.
Earlier on Saturday, announcing Mr Mishra's removal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the minister had worked hard but "water management was not up to the mark. There were complaints about water not reaching people".
Dismissing the allegations, Mr Mishra tweeted, "I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. Have not given any benefit to my daughter or any of my relatives. I have exposed Sheila (Dikshit's) corruption". The "daughter" reference is being seen as an apparent jibe at Health Minister Satyendar Jain; he appointed his daughter as an adviser who subsequently quit after a controversy broke out last year.
In a tweet that coincided with Mr Mishra's sacking and appeared to back him, Kumar Vishwas said, "I want to assure the country and party workers that we will continue to raise our voice against corruption, within and without, irrespective of what the outcome is."
Like Mr Vishwas, Mr Mishra was one of the few AAP leaders who had contradicted the party's stand blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its humiliating defeat in the Delhi municipal elections after the drubbing in Goa and Punjab. "Yes, we have to reconnect with the people and understand reasons for this defeat," Mr Mishra had said.
The party also inducted two new faces into the cabinet - Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who will replace Mr Mishra as the Water Minister.