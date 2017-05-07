Arvind Kejriwal Meets Leaders Ahead Of Sacked Minister's Tell-All: 10 Facts

AAP's Kapil Mishra was sacked as Delhi Water Minister on Saturday

New Delhi: Minutes before his sacked water minister Kapil Mishra's tell-all press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went into a huddle with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders. Mr Mishra, who was sacked last evening, has targeted the Chief Minister, alleging a "major conspiracy". His removal -- the latest in a string of upheavals to hit the Aam Aadmi Party -- came minutes after he, in a series of tweets, promised a "massive expose on tanker scam". The 36-year-old AAP leader met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning before going public with his expose at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.