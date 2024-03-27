Probe Agency Searches Premises Of AAP Leader In Money Laundering Case

Deepak Singla had unsuccessfully contested the Delhi assembly polls on an AAP ticket from the Vishwas Nagar seat.

The sources said the searches were linked to some alleged financial irregularities.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched the premises of Aam Aadmi Party leader Deepak Singla in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

