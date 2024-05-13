Man Killed After Being Hit By Delhi Police Vehicle, Cop Arrested

A constable posted at Rajinder police station was arrested

A 58-year-old man was mowed down allegedly by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle in Sarojini Nagar area here on Monday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.27 am, at Sarojini Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

We got information that a Delhi Police vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was seriously injured, Meena said.

A team was rushed to the spot near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station where they found a Delhi Police vehicle in a damaged condition, he said.

The man killed in the accident was later identified as Baijnath.

"An FIR was registered and the driver of the offending vehicle, constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at Rajinder police station, has been arrested," the DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter has been started, police said, adding that Baijnath is a resident of Trilokpuri.

