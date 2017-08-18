Hotel Employee's Saree Pulled By Senior, She Complained And Was Fired

An executive at a five-star hotel in Delhi is seen pulling at an employee's saree and dragging her towards him in an aggressive act of sexual harassment caught on CCTV camera. The shocking footage has been shared by the 33-year-old woman, who has inexplicably been sacked along with the man who assaulted her, security manager Pawan Dahia.The woman's superior appeared to do nothing to stop the executive and is seen leaving the room.The security manager allegedly also grabbed the woman, who worked in guest relations, after she left for home and tried to pull her into his car twice.The incident allegedly took place on July 29."It was my birthday," the woman told NDTV. "He took out his credit card and said that if I wanted any gift. Boss told me to sit, and when I didn't sit, he pulled me towards him and tried to take off my saree. He told the other colleague to go out of the room."While pulling her saree, the executive allegedly kept propositioning her. The woman has alleged that Mr Dahia tried many times to "get physical" with her and even asked her to spend the night with him in the hotel.She is seen in the video clutching her saree tightly while speaking to him.The same night, she alleges, she reported the incident to the Human Resources department but no action was taken. On her husband's advice, she filed an FIR or police complaint on August 1.Yesterday, when the woman reported for duty at 1 pm, she was asked by her duty manager to meet with the HR department. After a 40-minute wait, she received a termination notice. A colleague who had helped her extricate the CCTV footage was also sacked.