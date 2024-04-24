Man's Horrific Experience At Delhi's Paharganj Hotel Goes Viral. See Post

The man was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. (Representative pic)

A disturbing incident has come to light in Delhi, where a man was allegedly forced to pose with a naked woman, slapped and extorted for money inside a hotel room in Delhi's Paharganj. X user Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the incident on the microblogging site on Tuesday. She alleged that "4-5 goons" entered the man's hotel room forcefully, hit him and demanded money. They also reportedly forced him to stand next to a naked woman, took pictures and threatened that if he said anything, they would make the photos public.

"Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj booked a cheap hotel because he had to just keep his luggage and go for a conference. After his work, when he came back to the hotel to pick up luggage, within minutes, some 4-5 goons entered his room along with a woman who stripped immediately. Before he could understand anything, he was slapped and hit by these men," Ms Bhardwaj wrote.

The X user added, "They then took his pics with the woman and threatened that if he said anything, these photos would be made public. He was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. He hasn't lodged a complaint because it seems that the police were also involved. He paid up and ran from there".

In the following tweet, Ms Bhardwaj said that she has been contacted by the Delhi Police on the matter. "They've extended all support & taking it seriously. Whether cop who was with the goons is a real cop or not is a matter of investigation. Have connected the victim with senior officers," she said.

Update : I have been contacted by @DelhiPolice@DCPCentralDelhi on this matter. They've extended all support & taking it seriously. Whether cop who was with goons is a real cop or not is a matter of investigation. Have connected the victim with senior officers. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

Ms Bhardwaj shared the post on Tuesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and several comments.

"Paharganj is a known notorious area for such scenarios. All of its hotels look shady ..it's location outside NDLS railway station helps to attract visitors, which these hotels use it to their advantage," wrote one user.

"Paharganj is filled with thieves and pickpocket. I got surrounded by four guys trying to steal my phone and wallet. I was alert so attempt thwarted, but many people get robbed.. If you can afford to, then always book a proper name brand hotel in Delhi," shared another.

"It's better to book hotels online via brands like Expedia, Easemytrip etc. instead of going directly to the hotel. At least this way, online companies will take some responsibility," suggested a third user.