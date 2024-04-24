From Decaying Hip Bone To 6-Pack Abs: Author Ankur Warikoo Talks About His Fitness Journey

"Today, I am 43 and "fat-free"!" Mr Warikoo said.

Ankur Warikoo, a well-known author, entrepreneur, and content creator, recently took to Instagram to share how he lost 10 Kg and got 6-pack abs at the age of 43. In a long caption, Mr Warikoo revealed that in 2012 he was diagnosed with a medical condition called Avascular Necrosis, which resulted in the decay of his right hip bone. At 32, doctors advised him to "stop walking". He underwent surgery, was on bed rest for months and used crutches for 5 months. But this incident didn't stop the entrepreneur from beginning his fitness journey.

After recovering from the condition, Mr Warikoo said he decided to get fit. He joined a gym for the first time in his life and started to run. "In a moment of craziness, I decided I would run a marathon! I joined a gym for the first time in my life. And started to run," Mr Warikoo wrote while sharing before and after pictures of his transformation.

The entrepreneur said although he struggled at first due to inactivity, he kept going. "10 months later, I completed the half-marathon of 21 kms," he wrote.

However, the 43-year-old still didn't fee the satisfaction he expected from achievingng his goal. "I thought I would feel great about it. But I felt the opposite. I felt I had cheated. Because up until that day, the maximum I had ever run was 14 kms. So I could have showed up any day and finished the 21 kms. It didn't require me to show up every day," Mr Warikoo said.

Then, at 33, he challenged himself to get 6-pack abs. "My body fat percentage as of that day was 26%. Abs show when body fat reaches sub-10% levels! I needed to change my entire life. My diet, my sleep schedule, my fitness regime. And I did. I got the 6-pack abs. I got fit.

Working out became a daily affair. 10 years later (2024), I decided to go through the journey again and get the 6-pack abs," he continued.

"Today, I am 43 and "fat-free"! And I know that this routine, lifestyle, and mindset which started 10yrs back, will stay with me for life... Forever grateful for this 'second' life'" Mr Warikoo concluded.

The entrepreneur shared the post just a few hours back. Since then, it has garnered more than 82,000 likes and several comments.